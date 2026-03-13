In trading on Friday, the Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 2.3% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Cipher Digital, up about 8.6% and shares of Galaxy Digital, up about 7.9% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the Sprott Silver Miners & Physical Silver ETF, off about 5.3% in Friday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Friday were shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines, lower by about 7.2%, and shares of Americas Gold and Silver, lower by about 7% on the day.

VIDEO: Friday's ETF Movers: BLOK, SLVR

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