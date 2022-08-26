Friday's ETF Movers: RYT, ARKG

In trading on Friday, the Invesco S&P 500— Equal Weight Technology ETF (RYT) is outperforming other ETFs, up about 2% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Salesforce (CRM), up about 0.1% and shares of Roper Technologies (ROP), trading flat on the day.
And underperforming other ETFs today is the ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (ARKG), down about 1.9% in Friday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Friday were shares of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings (ARCT), lower by about 4.6%, and shares of Verve Therapeutics (VERV), lower by about 4.5% on the day.
