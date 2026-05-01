In trading on Friday, computer peripherals shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 4.3%. Leading the group were shares of Xerox Holdings, up about 10.2% and shares of Seagate Technology Holdings up about 5.9% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are advertising shares, up on the day by about 3.1% as a group, led by Thryv Holdings, trading up by about 8.4% and Magnite, trading higher by about 7.1% on Friday.

VIDEO: Friday Sector Leaders: Computer Peripherals, Advertising Stocks

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