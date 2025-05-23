Markets
Friday Sector Laggards: Consumer Products, Technology & Communications

May 23, 2025 — 03:18 pm EDT

The worst performing sector as of midday Friday is the Consumer Products sector, showing a 0.7% loss. Within that group, Deckers Outdoor Corp. (Symbol: DECK) and Tapestry Inc (Symbol: TPR) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 19.7% and 2.7%, respectively. Among consumer products ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (Symbol: IYK), which is up 0.5% on the day, and up 8.08% year-to-date. Deckers Outdoor Corp., meanwhile, is down 50.13% year-to-date, and Tapestry Inc is up 18.22% year-to-date.

The next worst performing sector is the Technology & Communications sector, showing a 0.6% loss. Among large Technology & Communications stocks, Workday Inc (Symbol: WDAY) and Super Micro Computer Inc (Symbol: SMCI) are the most notable, showing a loss of 11.9% and 3.8%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Technology & Communications stocks is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK), which is down 0.7% in midday trading, and down 1.85% on a year-to-date basis. Workday Inc, meanwhile, is down 7.10% year-to-date, and Super Micro Computer Inc is up 30.46% year-to-date. Combined, WDAY and SMCI make up approximately 0.8% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

ETF Channel

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Friday. As you can see, two sectors are up on the day, while seven sectors are down.

Sector% Change
Utilities+0.9%
Energy+0.2%
Financial-0.1%
Services-0.4%
Industrial-0.4%
Materials-0.4%
Healthcare-0.5%
Technology & Communications-0.6%
Consumer Products-0.7%

