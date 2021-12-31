Markets
Friday Sector Laggards: Technology & Communications, Services

BNK Invest BNK Invest
The worst performing sector as of midday Friday is the Technology & Communications sector, showing a 0.1% loss. Within that group, Twitter Inc (Symbol: TWTR) and Etsy Inc (Symbol: ETSY) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 2.3% and 1.5%, respectively. Among technology ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLK), which is down 0.2% on the day, and up 34.94% year-to-date. Twitter Inc, meanwhile, is down 19.75% year-to-date, and Etsy Inc is up 22.90% year-to-date.

The next worst performing sector is the Services sector, up 0.2%. Among large Services stocks, Discovery Inc (Symbol: DISCA) and Discovery Inc - Series C (Symbol: DISCK) are the most notable, showing a loss of 2.6% and 2.2%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (IYC), which is up 0.1% in midday trading, and up 20.00% on a year-to-date basis. Discovery Inc, meanwhile, is down 20.84% year-to-date, and Discovery Inc - Series C, is down 11.57% year-to-date. Combined, DISCA and DISCK make up approximately 0.2% of the underlying holdings of IYC.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Friday. As you can see, eight sectors are up on the day, while one sector is down.

Sector % Change
Financial +0.6%
Materials +0.6%
Consumer Products +0.5%
Industrial +0.5%
Utilities +0.3%
Energy +0.3%
Services +0.2%
Healthcare +0.2%
Technology & Communications -0.1%

BNK Invest

BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

