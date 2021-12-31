Friday Sector Laggards: Technology & Communications, Services

The worst performing sector as of midday Friday is the Technology & Communications sector, showing a 0.1% loss. Within that group, Twitter Inc (Symbol: TWTR) and Etsy Inc (Symbol: ETSY) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 2.3% and 1.5%, respectively. Among technology ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLK), which is down 0.2% on the day, and up 34.94% year-to-date. Twitter Inc, meanwhile, is down 19.75% year-to-date, and Etsy Inc is up 22.90% year-to-date.
The next worst performing sector is the Services sector, up 0.2%. Among large Services stocks, Discovery Inc (Symbol: DISCA) and Discovery Inc - Series C (Symbol: DISCK) are the most notable, showing a loss of 2.6% and 2.2%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (IYC), which is up 0.1% in midday trading, and up 20.00% on a year-to-date basis. Discovery Inc, meanwhile, is down 20.84% year-to-date, and Discovery Inc - Series C, is down 11.57% year-to-date. Combined, DISCA and DISCK make up approximately 0.2% of the underlying holdings of IYC.
Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:
Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Friday. As you can see, eight sectors are up on the day, while one sector is down.
|Sector
|% Change
|Financial
|+0.6%
|Materials
|+0.6%
|Consumer Products
|+0.5%
|Industrial
|+0.5%
|Utilities
|+0.3%
|Energy
|+0.3%
|Services
|+0.2%
|Healthcare
|+0.2%
|Technology & Communications
|-0.1%
10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.