Markets
DSP

Friday Sector Laggards: Application Software, Metals & Mining Stocks

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

In trading on Friday, application software shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 2.8%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Viant Technology, off about 24% and shares of Docusign off about 22.1% on the day.

Also lagging the market Friday are metals & mining shares, down on the day by about 2.7% as a group, led down by Centrus Energy, trading lower by about 9.2% and Consol Energy, trading lower by about 6.6%.

Friday Sector Laggards: Application Software, Metals & Mining Stocks
VIDEO: Friday Sector Laggards: Application Software, Metals & Mining Stocks

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

DSP DOCU LEU CEIX

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

Learn More

More from BNK Invest

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular