In trading on Friday, application software shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 2.8%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Viant Technology, off about 24% and shares of Docusign off about 22.1% on the day.

Also lagging the market Friday are metals & mining shares, down on the day by about 2.7% as a group, led down by Centrus Energy, trading lower by about 9.2% and Consol Energy, trading lower by about 6.6%.

VIDEO: Friday Sector Laggards: Application Software, Metals & Mining Stocks

