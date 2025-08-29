Friday 8/29 Insider Buying Report: MTCH, AROW

Markets
Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Match Group, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Tuesday, Chief Executive Officer Spencer M. Rascoff purchased 13,250 shares of MTCH, at a cost of $37.57 each, for a total investment of $497,861. Match Group is trading up about 1.4% on the day Friday. Before this latest buy, Rascoff bought MTCH on 2 other occasions during the past year, for a total investment of $4.04M at an average of $30.96 per share.

And on Wednesday, CFO Penko Krassimir Ivanov purchased $353,486 worth of Arrow Financial, purchasing 12,000 shares at a cost of $29.46 each. Before this latest buy, Ivanov made one other purchase in the past twelve months, buying $37,762 shares for a cost of $26.50 each. Arrow Financial is trading up about 0.4% on the day Friday. Ivanov was up about 2.6% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with AROW trading as high as $30.22 in trading on Friday.

