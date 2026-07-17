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Friday 7/17 Insider Buying Report: VIRC, TSM

July 17, 2026 — 02:45 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Virco Manufacturing, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Thursday, Executive Vice President Douglas A. Virtue purchased 5,740 shares of VIRC, at a cost of $6.00 each, for a total investment of $34,438. Virtue was up about 3.1% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with VIRC trading as high as $6.18 at last check today. Virco Manufacturing is trading up about 1.5% on the day Friday. Before this latest buy, Virtue bought VIRC on 5 other occasions during the past twelve months, for a total cost of $257,886 at an average of $6.47 per share.

And at Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, there was insider buying on Tuesday, by Controller Chih-ho Chen who purchased 50 shares at a cost of $74.60 each, for a total investment of $3,730. Before this latest buy, Chen purchased TSM at 4 other times during the past year, for a total cost of $9,564 at an average of $69.81 per share. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing is trading down about 1.8% on the day Friday. Chen was up about 442.5% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with TSM trading as high as $404.70 at last check today.

Friday 7/17 Insider Buying Report: VIRC, TSMVIDEO: Friday 7/17 Insider Buying Report: VIRC, TSM

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
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VIRC
TSM

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