Markets

Friday 6/12 Insider Buying Report: STEP, AII

June 12, 2026 — 11:35 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Thursday, StepStone Group's Head of Strategy, Michael I. McCabe, made a $5.02M buy of STEP, purchasing 120,000 shares at a cost of $41.85 each. So far McCabe is in the green, up about 12.4% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $47.05. StepStone Group is trading up about 3.6% on the day Friday.

And on Tuesday, James E. Sowell bought $2.30M worth of American Integrity Insurance Group, buying 136,356 shares at a cost of $16.88 a piece. This purchase marks the first one filed by Sowell in the past year. American Integrity Insurance Group Inc is trading up about 1.3% on the day Friday. So far Sowell is in the green, up about 2.3% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $17.26.

Friday 6/12 Insider Buying Report: STEP, AIIVIDEO: Friday 6/12 Insider Buying Report: STEP, AII

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
10 Bargains You Can Buy Cheaper Than Insiders Did-> 10 Stocks Crossing Below Book Value-> 10 Oversold Stocks You Need To Know About-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

AII

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.