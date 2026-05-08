At Angel Studios, there was insider buying on Tuesday, by Director Steven I. Sarowitz who purchased 321,544 shares for a cost of $3.06 each, for a trade totaling $982,574. This purchase marks the first one filed by Sarowitz in the past twelve months. Angel Studios is trading off about 0.7% on the day Friday. Investors can buy ANGX at a price even lower than Sarowitz did, with shares changing hands as low as $2.94 at last check today which is 4.0% below Sarowitz's purchase price.
VIDEO: Friday 5/8 Insider Buying Report: ANGX
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