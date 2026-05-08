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Friday 5/8 Insider Buying Report: ANGX

May 08, 2026 — 10:34 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at one noteworthy recent insider buy.

At Angel Studios, there was insider buying on Tuesday, by Director Steven I. Sarowitz who purchased 321,544 shares for a cost of $3.06 each, for a trade totaling $982,574. This purchase marks the first one filed by Sarowitz in the past twelve months. Angel Studios is trading off about 0.7% on the day Friday. Investors can buy ANGX at a price even lower than Sarowitz did, with shares changing hands as low as $2.94 at last check today which is 4.0% below Sarowitz's purchase price.

Friday 5/8 Insider Buying Report: ANGXVIDEO: Friday 5/8 Insider Buying Report: ANGX

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
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