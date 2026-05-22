As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at one noteworthy recent insider buy.

On Tuesday, Director Paul L. Whiting purchased $376,950 worth of Heritage Insurance Holdings, purchasing 16,000 shares at a cost of $23.56 each. Before this latest buy, Whiting purchased HRTG at 2 other times during the past twelve months, for a total cost of $107,148 at an average of $21.43 per share. Heritage Insurance Holdings is trading off about 1.5% on the day Friday.

VIDEO: Friday 5/22 Insider Buying Report: HRTG

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