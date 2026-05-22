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Friday 5/22 Insider Buying Report: HRTG

May 22, 2026 — 03:10 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at one noteworthy recent insider buy.

On Tuesday, Director Paul L. Whiting purchased $376,950 worth of Heritage Insurance Holdings, purchasing 16,000 shares at a cost of $23.56 each. Before this latest buy, Whiting purchased HRTG at 2 other times during the past twelve months, for a total cost of $107,148 at an average of $21.43 per share. Heritage Insurance Holdings is trading off about 1.5% on the day Friday.

Friday 5/22 Insider Buying Report: HRTGVIDEO: Friday 5/22 Insider Buying Report: HRTG

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
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