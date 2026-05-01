Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Thursday, Pershing Square USA's Chief Executive Officer, William A. Ackman, made a $240.86M buy of PSUS, purchasing 4,897,171 shares at a cost of $49.18 each. Investors are able to grab PSUS at a price even lower than Ackman did, with the stock trading as low as $43.01 in trading on Friday which is 12.6% below Ackman's purchase price. Pershing Square USA is trading up about 2.2% on the day Friday.

And on Wednesday, Chief Executive Officer Nikolaos Tsakos purchased $998,341 worth of Tsakos Energy Navigation, purchasing 25,000 shares at a cost of $39.93 each. This purchase marks the first one filed by Tsakos in the past twelve months. Tsakos Energy Navigation is trading up about 1.7% on the day Friday. So far Tsakos is in the green, up about 5.7% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $42.20.

VIDEO: Friday 5/1 Insider Buying Report: PSUS, TEN

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