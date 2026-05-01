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PSUS

Friday 5/1 Insider Buying Report: PSUS, TEN

May 01, 2026 — 10:36 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Thursday, Pershing Square USA's Chief Executive Officer, William A. Ackman, made a $240.86M buy of PSUS, purchasing 4,897,171 shares at a cost of $49.18 each. Investors are able to grab PSUS at a price even lower than Ackman did, with the stock trading as low as $43.01 in trading on Friday which is 12.6% below Ackman's purchase price. Pershing Square USA is trading up about 2.2% on the day Friday.

And on Wednesday, Chief Executive Officer Nikolaos Tsakos purchased $998,341 worth of Tsakos Energy Navigation, purchasing 25,000 shares at a cost of $39.93 each. This purchase marks the first one filed by Tsakos in the past twelve months. Tsakos Energy Navigation is trading up about 1.7% on the day Friday. So far Tsakos is in the green, up about 5.7% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $42.20.

Friday 5/1 Insider Buying Report: PSUS, TENVIDEO: Friday 5/1 Insider Buying Report: PSUS, TEN

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
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Stocks mentioned

PSUS
TEN

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