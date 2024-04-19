News & Insights

Friday 4/19 Insider Buying Report: CLSD, ULS

April 19, 2024 — 03:03 pm EDT

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Clearside Biomedical, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Thursday, Anthony S. Gibney purchased 100,000 shares of CLSD, for a cost of $1.30 each, for a total investment of $129,664. Gibney was up about 11.8% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with CLSD trading as high as $1.45 in trading on Friday. Clearside Biomedical is trading off about 0.4% on the day Friday.

And on Tuesday, CAO Karen K. Pepping purchased $99,988 worth of UL Solutions, purchasing 3,571 shares at a cost of $28.00 each. UL Solutions is trading up about 1.2% on the day Friday. Pepping was up about 22.0% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with ULS trading as high as $34.15 at last check today.

