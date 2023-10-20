Friday 10/20 Insider Buying Report: DAL

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at one noteworthy recent insider buy.

On Wednesday at Delta Air Lines, there was insider buying on Wednesday, by Director David S. Taylor who bought 10,000 shares at a cost of $33.09 each, for a total investment of $330,900. Before this latest buy, Taylor bought DAL at 3 other times during the past twelve months, for a total cost of $503,205 at an average of $33.55 per share. Delta Air Lines is trading off about 0.8% on the day Friday. Bargain hunters can bag DAL at a price even lower than Taylor did, with the stock changing hands as low as $32.30 at last check today which is 2.4% below Taylor's purchase price.

