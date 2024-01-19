Friday 1/19 Insider Buying Report: SDHC

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at one noteworthy recent insider buy.

On Tuesday, Smith Douglas Homes', Brett Allen Steele, made a $105,000 buy of SDHC, purchasing 5,000 shares at a cost of $21.00 a piece. So far Steele is in the green, up about 18.5% on their buy based on today's trading high of $24.89. Smith Douglas Homes is trading off about 0.3% on the day Friday.

