FREYR Battery Expands into U.S. Solar Market

November 06, 2024 — 07:35 am EST

An announcement from FREYR Battery ( (FREY) ) is now available.

FREYR Battery has announced its acquisition of Trina Solar’s U.S. manufacturing assets, marking a significant step in its expansion into the solar market. The transaction, valued at $340 million, includes cash, stock, and notes, and is expected to close by the end of 2024. This strategic move positions FREYR as a leading U.S. solar technology company, aiming to create jobs and meet local content requirements. The company also plans to construct a new solar cell manufacturing facility, with operations starting in 2026, further solidifying its presence in the renewable energy sector.

