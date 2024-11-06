FREYR Battery Expands into U.S. Solar Market

An announcement from FREYR Battery ( (FREY) ) is now available.

FREYR Battery has announced its acquisition of Trina Solar’s U.S. manufacturing assets, marking a significant step in its expansion into the solar market. The transaction, valued at $340 million, includes cash, stock, and notes, and is expected to close by the end of 2024. This strategic move positions FREYR as a leading U.S. solar technology company, aiming to create jobs and meet local content requirements. The company also plans to construct a new solar cell manufacturing facility, with operations starting in 2026, further solidifying its presence in the renewable energy sector.

For detailed information about FREY stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.