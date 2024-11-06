News & Insights

FREYR Battery Ends Licensing Agreements with 24M Technologies

November 06, 2024 — 07:36 am EST

FREYR Battery ( (FREY) ) has issued an announcement.

FREYR and 24M Technologies have mutually terminated their licensing agreements, with FREYR agreeing to pay $3 million to 24M and forfeiting nearly 7 million shares of Series G preferred stock. This strategic move highlights the evolving dynamics in the financial markets, reflecting companies’ efforts to restructure and optimize their partnerships.

