FREYR Battery Ends Licensing Agreements with 24M Technologies

FREYR Battery ( (FREY) ) has issued an announcement.
FREYR and 24M Technologies have mutually terminated their licensing agreements, with FREYR agreeing to pay $3 million to 24M and forfeiting nearly 7 million shares of Series G preferred stock. This strategic move highlights the evolving dynamics in the financial markets, reflecting companies’ efforts to restructure and optimize their partnerships.
