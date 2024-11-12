News & Insights

Stocks

Fresnillo Faces Possible Adjustments Amid Sabinas Mine Issues

November 12, 2024 — 02:40 am EST

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

FRESNILLO (GB:FRES) has released an update.

Fresnillo plc, the world’s largest primary silver producer, is facing potential adjustments to its Silverstream Agreement due to operational issues at Peñoles’ Sabinas mine, which could impact silver production. Both companies are in discussions to assess the situation and its effects on their agreement. Investors are advised to stay tuned for further updates as more information becomes available.

For further insights into GB:FRES stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

FNLPF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.