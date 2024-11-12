Fresnillo Faces Possible Adjustments Amid Sabinas Mine Issues

FRESNILLO (GB:FRES) has released an update.

Fresnillo plc, the world’s largest primary silver producer, is facing potential adjustments to its Silverstream Agreement due to operational issues at Peñoles’ Sabinas mine, which could impact silver production. Both companies are in discussions to assess the situation and its effects on their agreement. Investors are advised to stay tuned for further updates as more information becomes available.

