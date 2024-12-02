News & Insights

Freshworks names Srinivasan Raghavan as Chief Product Officer

December 02, 2024 — 08:16 am EST

Freshworks (FRSH) “announced Srinivasan Raghavan as its new Chief Product Officer with over two decades of leadership experience in the enterprise SaaS industry. Srini will lead and scale the Freshworks’ product strategy and vision for its people-first AI service software used to deliver exceptional customer experiences and employee experiences. He joins the Freshworks executive management team, reporting directly to Chief Executive Officer and President Dennis Woodside. Srini most recently served as Chief Product Officer at RingCentral (RNG), where he broadened the company’s portfolio to generate additional sources of revenue from new cloud-based contact center, marketing, and sales intelligence solutions.”

