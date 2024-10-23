Freshworks announces Freddy AI Agent

Freshworks (FRSH) announced Freddy AI Agent – a new generation of easy-to-deploy and use autonomous service agents. The company said, “Built to deliver exceptional customer experiences and employee experiences, Freddy AI Agent can be deployed in minutes and has helped users in customer support and IT autonomously resolve an average of 45% and 40% of service requests, respectively.”

