News & Insights

Stocks

Freshworks announces Freddy AI Agent

October 23, 2024 — 08:15 am EDT

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Freshworks (FRSH) announced Freddy AI Agent – a new generation of easy-to-deploy and use autonomous service agents. The company said, “Built to deliver exceptional customer experiences and employee experiences, Freddy AI Agent can be deployed in minutes and has helped users in customer support and IT autonomously resolve an average of 45% and 40% of service requests, respectively.”

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on FRSH:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

FRSH

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.