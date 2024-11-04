Fresh Vine, Amaze Software sign definitive merger agreement

Fresh Vine (VINE) Wine and Amaze Software have signed a definitive agreement to merge, uniting Fresh Vine Wine’s premium wine expertise with Amaze’s leading creator-powered commerce technology. This merger marks a pivotal moment for the creator economy, setting new standards in product offerings and innovative creator-driven brand engagement opportunities. Amaze, the parent company of Amaze Studio, Spring by Amaze, Teespring, and a robust managed services division, brings together a suite of innovative commerce solutions supporting over 14 million creators, entrepreneurs, and businesses of all sizes. Known for its significant presence across social media platforms like YouTube, TikTok, Twitch, Discord, and as recently announced, an integration with Adobe Express, Amaze empowers creators to “sell anything, anywhere,” while providing seamless integrations into global supply chains with localized support across North America, Europe, Australia, and India. With Amaze, creators can launch and scale stores offering a diverse range of products, from apparel and accessories to digital content and custom product lines. By joining forces with Fresh Vine Wine, Amaze will introduce wine and spirits to its product catalog, enabling creators to launch their own branded selections and connect with their audiences in an innovative way. This expansion into premium products allows creators to deepen fan connections and unlock new revenue streams by offering exclusive, custom-branded items that resonate with their communities.

