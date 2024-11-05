News & Insights

Fresenius Medical Care Unveils New Long-Term Incentive Plan

November 05, 2024 — 10:58 am EST

Fresenius Medical Care (FMS) has released an update.

Fresenius Medical Care has announced the launch of its Long-Term Incentive Plan 2024+, designed to align the interests of management and shareholders by offering performance-based virtual shares as part of their compensation. This initiative aims to promote sustainable growth and transparency, providing cash-settled rewards based on achieving specific performance targets. The plan reflects a strategic move to ensure the company’s long-term success and competitiveness in the financial market.

