Fresenius Medical Care Unveils New Long-Term Incentive Plan

Fresenius Medical Care (FMS) has released an update.
Fresenius Medical Care has announced the launch of its Long-Term Incentive Plan 2024+, designed to align the interests of management and shareholders by offering performance-based virtual shares as part of their compensation. This initiative aims to promote sustainable growth and transparency, providing cash-settled rewards based on achieving specific performance targets. The plan reflects a strategic move to ensure the company’s long-term success and competitiveness in the financial market.
