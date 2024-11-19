News & Insights

Markets
FMS

Fresenius Medical Care Receives Mechanical Circulatory Support Agreement With Premier

November 19, 2024 — 10:11 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Fresenius Medical Care AG (FMS) of Germany Tuesday announced that its heart and lung division has been awarded a national group purchasing agreement for Mechanical Circulatory Support with Premier, Inc. in the U.S.

Through the agreement, Premier member hospitals, health systems, and patients in the U.S. could take advantage of special pricing and terms for the Novalung System, an FDA-cleared system for long-term extracorporeal membrane oxygenation.

Currently, Fresenius's stock is trading at $21.91, down 0.95 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

FMS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.