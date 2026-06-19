French Stocks Turning In Mixed Performance

(RTTNews) - French stocks turned in a mixed performance Friday morning with investors largely making cautious moves following a setback in U.S.-Iran negotiations after the cancellation of negotiations in Switzerland after exchange of fresh hostilities between Israel and Hezbollah.

The benchmark CAC 40 was up 12.76 points or 0.15% at 8,480.74 slightly before noon.

Renault rallied 3.3%. Sanofi gained about 2% and TotalEnergies climbed 1.75%. Stellantis and Thales both gained about 1.25%.

LVMH, Publicis Groupe, Credit Agricole, Dassault Systemes, Safran and AXA posted modest gains.

Unibail Rodamco, L'Oreal and Kering shed 1.5%, 1.4% and 1.3%, respectively. Legrand dropped 0.8%, while Vinci, Danone, EssilorLuxottica, Saint-Gobain and Hermes International drifted lower by 0.4%-0.9%.

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