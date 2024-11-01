Fremont Gold Transforms into Hayasa Metals Inc.

Fremont Gold Ltd (TSE:FRE) has released an update.

Fremont Gold Ltd. has announced its name change to Hayasa Metals Inc., with shares trading under the new symbol ‘HAY’ starting November 6, 2024. The rebranding, aimed at aligning the company more closely with its Armenian projects, does not involve any changes to the share structure or require action from shareholders.

For further insights into TSE:FRE stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.