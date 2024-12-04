Freightways Empowers Employees with Share Plan Loans

Freightways (FTWYF) has released an update.

Freightways Group Limited has announced the provision of financial assistance through interest-free loans to its employees as part of an Employee Share Plan. The company facilitated the acquisition of 43,000 shares with a total loan amount of $394,740, to be repaid over three years through salary deductions. This initiative aims to empower employees by giving them an opportunity to own shares in the company.

