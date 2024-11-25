Freightos CFO Ran Shalev To Step Down By Year End

(RTTNews) - Freightos Ltd. (CRGO), a vendor-neutral digital booking and payment platform for the international freight industry, announced Monday that Ran Shalev, Chief Financial Officer, has decided to conclude his tenure effective December 31, 2024, to pursue another role.

The company is in the process of a search for a successor. In order to ensure continuity, Shalev has agreed following his departure to actively assist with ongoing operations and with handover throughout the first quarter.

Shalev has served as Freightos' CFO since 2016, overseeing the company's financial operations during a transformative period that included its public listing on Nasdaq, the successful execution of multiple strategic acquisitions, and consistent growth in revenue and transaction volumes.

