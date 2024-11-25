News & Insights

CRGO

Freightos CFO Ran Shalev To Step Down By Year End

November 25, 2024 — 07:06 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Freightos Ltd. (CRGO), a vendor-neutral digital booking and payment platform for the international freight industry, announced Monday that Ran Shalev, Chief Financial Officer, has decided to conclude his tenure effective December 31, 2024, to pursue another role.

The company is in the process of a search for a successor. In order to ensure continuity, Shalev has agreed following his departure to actively assist with ongoing operations and with handover throughout the first quarter.

Shalev has served as Freightos' CFO since 2016, overseeing the company's financial operations during a transformative period that included its public listing on Nasdaq, the successful execution of multiple strategic acquisitions, and consistent growth in revenue and transaction volumes.

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CRGO

