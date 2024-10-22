Freeport-McMoRan working to restore smelter operations in Indonesia

Follows recent fire incident in gas cleaning facility. Says incident affected relatively ‘small area’ of overall project. Expects repair costs to be covered by insurance programs. Says mining operations in Central Papua and PMR project have not been impacted.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on FCX:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.