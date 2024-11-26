Freehold Royalties Announces 2024 Investor Day Event

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) has released an update.

Freehold Royalties Ltd. is set to host an Investor Day on December 3, 2024, at the Calgary Petroleum Club, offering insights into the company’s strategies and performance. The event will feature a live broadcast and on-demand replay, with materials available online beforehand to engage investors and stakeholders.

