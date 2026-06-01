Freedom Holding Corp. Bottom Line Rises In Full Year

(RTTNews) - Freedom Holding Corp. (FRHC) released a profit for its full year that Increased, from last year

The company's bottom line totaled $153.33 million, or $2.51 per share. This compares with $76.29 million, or $1.26 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 9.3% to $2.191 billion from $2.004 billion last year.

Freedom Holding Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $153.33 Mln. vs. $76.29 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.51 vs. $1.26 last year. -Revenue: $2.191 Bln vs. $2.004 Bln last year.

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