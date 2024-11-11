Freedom Care Group Requests Trading Halt Amid Payment Talks

Freedom Care Group Holdings Limited (AU:FCG) has released an update.

Freedom Care Group Holdings Limited (ASX: FCG) has requested a trading halt on its securities as it seeks clarity on payment discussions with the National Disability Insurance Agency. This move is aimed at resolving issues related to a previous payment suspension announcement, with expectations for an update by November 14, 2024. Investors are keenly watching for the outcome, which could impact the company’s financial standing.

