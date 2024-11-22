Freedom Care Group Faces Financial Scrutiny Amid NDIA Audit

Freedom Care Group Holdings Limited (AU:FCG) has released an update.

Freedom Care Group Holdings Limited (ASX:FCG) has disclosed that payment suspensions by the National Disability Insurance Agency (NDIA), initially not deemed price-sensitive, have impacted their operations. Following legal advice and board discussions, the company announced to the market that ongoing audits and potential registration revocation by the NDIA have become material to its stock value. This development highlights the intricate challenges companies face in managing compliance and maintaining investor confidence.

