Freedom Care Group Appoints New CFO to Drive Growth

Freedom Care Group Holdings Limited (AU:FCG) has released an update.

Freedom Care Group Holdings Ltd (ASX:FCG) has appointed Tony Mitchell as its new Chief Financial Officer, bringing over 30 years of expertise in corporate finance and business transformation. Mitchell’s experience in managing financial and operational transitions will support the company’s growth and strategic goals. This appointment underscores Freedom Care Group’s commitment to strengthening its leadership team as it continues to expand its services in Australia’s NDIS sector.

For further insights into AU:FCG stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.