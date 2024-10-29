News & Insights

Freedom Care Group Appoints New CFO to Drive Growth

Freedom Care Group Holdings Limited (AU:FCG) has released an update.

Freedom Care Group Holdings Ltd (ASX:FCG) has appointed Tony Mitchell as its new Chief Financial Officer, bringing over 30 years of expertise in corporate finance and business transformation. Mitchell’s experience in managing financial and operational transitions will support the company’s growth and strategic goals. This appointment underscores Freedom Care Group’s commitment to strengthening its leadership team as it continues to expand its services in Australia’s NDIS sector.

