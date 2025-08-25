Free $5 Instantly: How to Make an Extra $5 Fast

Five bucks might not seem like a lot of money. But if you can earn $5 quickly, and you can do it over and over again, those $5 earnings will really start to add up.



Heck, let's say it takes you just five minutes to earn $5. That's $60 per hour. Not bad, right?

Fortunately, there are many ways to earn 5 dollars fast that are easy—and plenty of them are downright fun to boot.

Today, I'll go over several ways you can get a free $5 instantly (or at least pretty darn quickly). In fact, you'll find that you can monetize several of the activities you're already doing! You can do one or two, or take advantage of more offers to make more money.

Whether you're trying to save money for an important expense or just need a few dollars more to afford a luxury, you're in the right place. Let me show you how to make a little extra cash.

Editor's Note: All sign-up bonus offers are as of Aug. 23, 2025.

Quick Look: Top Ways to Earn $5 Fast



Webull: $100 bonus, 2% deposit match

Robinhood: $5-$200 to put toward stock

Moomoo: Up to $1,000 in NVDA stock

Upromise: $5.29 sign-up bonus, $25 linking bonus

SoFi Invest: $5-$1,000 in bonus stock

Swagbucks: $10 sign-up bonus

InboxDollars: $5 sign-up bonus



1. Free Stocks + Cash Bonuses on Stock Apps

Sign up. Make a deposit. Profit.

Webull ($100 Bonus, 2% Match)



Available: Sign up here



Platforms: Desktop app (Windows, Mac, Linux), web, mobile app (Apple iOS, Android)

Promotion: $100 bonus and 2% match on initial deposit ($2,000 minimum deposit)



Webull is a wallet-friendly brokerage account that offers no-commission stocks, ETFs, and options, $0 contract fees on many options, and requires no deposit minimums.

It also offers fractional-share investing, which allows investors to start buying for as little as $1. In other words: Beginners working with small dollar amounts can still easily diversify their portfolio across numerous investments. Newer investors can also learn trading skills through the courses in Webull's education center, and even practice their skills via Webull's paper trading service.

Webull is available across just about every platform, allowing you to research, trade, and track your stocks on your smartphone, tablet, or desktop. Other features include charting tools, customizable screeners, free real-time stock quotes and stock alerts, preset lists, voice commands, and more. It also offers extended trading hours (pre- and after-market trading) and 24/7 online help.

You can also subscribe to the paid Webull Premium tier, which provides a higher APY on uninvested cash, IRA rollover and transfer matches, higher IRA contribution matches, better margin rates, and more.

On top of all that, Webull frequently runs promotions that typically involve earning free stock.

→ How to get Webull's cash and match bonuses

Currently, Webull is offering new users a litany of bonuses connected to making an initial deposit. Here's how to collect a $100 cash bonus and 2% deposit match:



Use our link to sign up with Webull .

Deposit at least $2,000.



Note: The match is capped at $20,000, which would be awarded if you made a $1 million deposit.

Robinhood ($5-$200 Toward Fractional Stock)



Available: Sign up here



Platforms: Web, mobile app (Apple iOS, Android)

Promotion: $5-$200 to be spent on fractional shares



Robinhood is a pioneer of commission-free trading, jumping into the investing public's consciousness in 2013 when they rolled out commission-free trading. They remain a standout option for cost-minded investors thanks to their continued $0 commissions on stocks, ETFs, and options, as well as for its fractional trading, which allows people to invest with as little as $1.

Robinhood's other noteworthy investing features include IRAs and Roth IRAs (with matching funds no less), advanced charts, options strategy builders, 24/7 commission-free cryptocurrency trading, extended-hours trading, and stock lending.

→ How to get your free money to put toward stock at Robinhood

While several other media outlets refer to Robinhood's offer as "free stock," that's a little oversimplified. The bonus is a randomly selected cash amount of between $5 and $200 that can be put toward fractional shares of certain U.S. stocks. Here's how to get your bonus:



Use our link to start the account opening process.

Link your bank account.

Fund your account with at least $10.



(Note: You must wait three trading days to sell your gift stock. Once you've sold your stock, you can use the money to buy other stocks right away. But if you want to withdraw the funds for cash, you have to wait at least 30 days.)

Moomoo (Up to $1,000 in NVDA Stock)



Available: Sign up here



Platforms: Desktop app (Windows, Mac), web, mobile app (Apple iOS, Android)

Desktop app (Windows, Mac), web, mobile app (Apple iOS, Android)

Promotion: Up to $1,000 in free NVDA stock with qualifying deposit



Moomoo is a cost-friendly trading platform that offers no-commission stocks, ETFs, and options, and no contract fees on equity options.

While Moomoo is great for advanced traders, offering powerful tools to empower your trading insights and strategies, its differentiated approach (simple interfaces and high ease of use) make it a match for some intermediate and beginner investors, too. The desktop platform is highly customizable, while the mobile app is straightforward, allowing you to search for stocks and trade with minimal hassle.

But again: Moomoo has more than enough under the hood for advanced traders to get the job done. Its charting system, for instance, includes 62 technical analysis indicators and 22 drawing tools. You can set up alerts based on changes in price, bids, turnover ratio, and more. Free Level 2 market data helps you get a greater understanding of a stock's value, determine how liquid a stock truly really is, and better time your trades. You can even enjoy 24/7 financial news handpicked by Moomoo's editorial team.

→ How to get your free shares on Moomoo

Moomoo is currently offering new users a deposit bonus of up to $1,000 in free NVDA shares. Here's how to collect it:



Use our link to open a new brokerage account with Moomoo.

Make a deposit within the promotional period. Amount of stock is determined by deposit size; $100 or greater gets $20 in stock; $2,000 or greater gets $50 in stock, $10,000 or greater gets $300 in stock, and $50,000 or greater gets $1,000 in stock.



Upromise ($5.29 Sign-Up Bonus, $25 Linking Bonus)



Available: Sign up here



Platforms: Web, mobile app (Apple iOS, Android)

Promotion: Get a total of $30.29 ($5.29 for signing up, and $25 for linking a 529 plan)



Upromise makes it easier to save for your child's future higher education expenses, and has helped families save more than $1 billion for college to date.

After you create a Upromise account, you link it to either your 529 plan, student loan account, or a checking or savings account. You can also apply for a no-monthly-fee Upromise Mastercard that earns you cash rewards when you shop, eat at restaurants, and more, and the service will automatically deposit both your cash rewards and any monthly contributions into your 529 plan or linked bank account. You'll also earn more in cash-back rewards with the Upromise Mastercard than you will with any other linked debit or credit card.

Also, every month, Upromise gives five families a $529 college scholarship. Every dollar of earned rewards gets you an entry.

→ How to get your free money on Upromise

As soon as you use our link to sign up with Upromise and verify your email, you'll be awarded $5.29. To receive an additional $25, you must:



Link a 529 plan account within 30 days.

Keep the account active through the first cash-back rewards redemption cycle.

Make sure your cash-back rewards account balance meets the minimum transfer amount to be able to transfer rewards into the linked account.



SoFi Invest® ($5-$1,000 in Bonus Stock)



Available: Sign up here



Platforms: Desktop, web, mobile app (iOS, Android)

Promotion: $5-$1,000 in bonus stock



SoFi is a multi-faceted financial company that offers everything from credit cards and insurance to student loans and mortgages … and they also allow you to trade and invest through its SoFi Invest app.

With SoFi Invest, you can invest as actively or as passively as you'd like. The Active SoFi Invest Brokerage Account has no required minimum balance, charges no commissions on stock, ETF, and options trades, and its options trading has no contract fees, either. Want to put your portfolio on autopilot? SoFi's robo-advisory services will create a portfolio for you for an annual 0.25% assets under management fee (that can be designed to address one or several goals) and auto-rebalance it for you as necessary over time.

The interface is still very much geared toward younger, less experienced investors—everything is focused on simplicity and ease of use, rather than an expanse of sophisticated tools. SoFi also offers budget-friendly features such as fractional shares, which allow you to invest for as little as $5. And SoFi even provides a social element, such as bringing SoFi members together at exclusive events.

And one thing that sets SoFi apart is your ability to handle many financial tasks within the very same app. SoFi's app allows you to tackle anything from banking and investing to student loans, insurance, and mortgages. Better still, you can subscribe to SoFi Plus to unlock an additional $1,000 per year in extra value across all of SoFi's financial arms.

→ How to earn bonus stock from SoFi Invest

SoFi Invest allows you to win a randomly selected dollar amount worth of bonus stock: $5, $10, $25, $100, or $1,000. To qualify:



Use our link to open a new brokerage account with SoFi.

Fund your account with $50 or more within 30 days of the account opening.



Your bonus should post to your account in 10 business days.

2. Sign-Up Bonuses on Survey Sites

Join for the sign-up bonuses. Stick around for more easy money.

Swagbucks ($10 Bonus)



Available: Sign up here



Platforms: Web, mobile app (iOS, Android)

Promotion: $10 sign-up bonus



Making money online through Swagbucks is simple. Swagbucks lets users earn Swagbucks points (SBs) by completing simple tasks—that includes taking surveys, yes, but also shopping online, playing video games, or even just doing web searches.

Users can redeem SBs for gift cards from popular retailers, such as Apple, Amazon, and Target; the website awards more than 7,000 gift cards every day. However, if you just want cash, you can redeem points that way, too, and receive the money in a PayPal account.

You can typically earn a free bonus for signing up for Swagbucks via our link. You can also earn additional money by referring friends to the app.

→ How to get your $10 bonus on Swagbucks

New users receive a $10 bonus for signing up and spending with Swagbucks. Here's how:



Use our link to sign up with Swagbucks.

Spend at least $25 at a store featured in Swagbucks.com/Shop within 30 days of registration. (You must receive a minimum of 25 SB for the purchase.)



You'll receive a 1,000 SB bonus (equivalent to $10), which should post to your account in 10 business days.

InboxDollars ($5 Sign-Up Bonus)



Available: Sign up here



Platforms: Web, mobile app (Apple iOS, Android)

Promotion: $5 for signing up.



InboxDollars helps users make extra money from doing simple tasks. Like with other money-making apps, brands pay InboxDollars for consumer opinions—which is where you come in. You can earn free cash by participating in several activities, including taking surveys and reading emails.

You can also earn cash-back rewards for online shopping, buying groceries, even spending on games. InboxDollars is partnered with GSN Casino, and users earn 18% cash back with InboxDollars for every dollar they spend on GSN games.

Better still: There's no complex points system. Your earnings show up as real cash. Simple as that.

This passive income app isn't a substitute for a full-time job, but it's a great way to earn some extra money with only a little additional work on your part. And to entice new customers, InboxDollars is currently offering a $5 bonus to get started.

→ How to get the InboxDollars sign-up bonus

InboxDollars gives you $5 free cash just for activating your account when you use our link. After you sign up, watch for your first PaidEmail® in your inbox (which might take a couple of minutes). Confirm that you received the email, and that's it!

Just note that the minimum cash-out amount is $15, so you'll have to complete a few surveys or other small tasks to earn enough to cash out your bonus.

Branded Surveys ($1 Bonus)



Available: Sign up here



Platforms: Web, mobile app (iOS, Android)

Promotion: $1 sign-up bonus



Branded Surveys has paid out more than $72 million to its more than 3 million users.

The surveys made available to you will depend on your interests and profile information, as well as what research partners currently need. Each survey earns points; you can cash out once you've accumulated at least 500 points. Depending on survey length, users make anywhere from 50¢ to $5 per survey.

You can use your points toward gift cards from more than 100 brands, receive cash in your PayPal or bank account, or even make a charitable donation.

→ How to earn free money with Branded Surveys

Simply sign up for Branded Surveys with our link and you'll receive 100 points, which is worth $1.

3. Playing Games on Your Phone

You read that right. You can get rewarded just for playing games on your phone. Your mother won't believe you, though.

Scrambly (Play Games, Try Apps, Earn Money)



Available: Sign up here



Platforms: Web



Scrambly rewards you for a number of tasks, including completing online surveys, testing companies' products, and playing games on their phones.

In exchange for completing tasks, you get coins that can be exchanged for cash back to a PayPal account, Visa gift cards, or gift cards to a small number of vendors, including Amazon, Google Play, and Apple. And if users invite friends, they earn a commission on their friends' lifetime earnings.

The survey aspect of the site is pretty straightforward—you'll receive questionnaires similar to what you get with other paid survey sites. But what makes Scrambly stand out is the ability to earn money by trying out products and services from the likes of AARP, Cash App Taxes, and Disney+.

There is no minimum or maximum amount of time you have to spend. You can do this occasionally for just a bit more spending cash or more frequently to rack up rewards faster.

Use our link to sign up with Scrambly.

4. Cash-Back Apps

You're going to shop anyway. You might as well get rewarded for it.

Rakuten ($30 Bonus)



Available: Sign up here



Platforms: Web, mobile (iOS, Android, Galaxy Store)

Web, mobile (iOS, Android, Galaxy Store)

Promotion: $30 bonus



Rakuten (formerly known as Ebates) has become one of the most popular apps among shoppers because of the rewards and savings it offers when you buy through the app. To date, it has paid members more than $2 billion via cash-back rewards.

To take advantage of the shopping savings, you can either shop through Rakuten's online platform or install the Rakuten Chrome browser extension, which identifies potential shopping savings as you browse online retailers. Rakuten leverages its massive scale to extract affiliate revenue from more than 2,500 retailers—when you use Rakuten to get shopping savings, brands pay Rakuten a commission, which it then shares with you every three months (an admittedly infrequent payout schedule) via PayPal or check.

→ How to get your free money with Rakuten

Currently, all you have to do is sign up with Rakuten, spend at least $30 and you'll receive a $30 bonus.

