5 Best Paid Surveys for Kids and Teens [Online Surveys]

Nowadays, it isn't uncommon to feel bombarded with requests for surveys and reviews.



Fast-food receipts frequently list a website where you can share how your experience went. Online purchases often lead to follow-up emails asking what you thought of a product. If you've subscribed to an email list, the sender typically will request feedback. Occasionally, these companies will offer you something small, like the chance to win a prize, for completing the survey—but many times, they offer nothing at all.

Don't sell yourself short. The people who conduct surveys get value from your responses, and you should be rewarded in return.

Fortunately, people can—and do—get compensated for completing surveys when they use legitimate survey sites.

Today, we're going to talk about survey rewards for a specific age group: Minors. Yes, there are indeed surveys for kids and teens who want to earn a little extra cash for a little effort—a nice side hustle for youths who want to make money online during their free time.

But you don't want to sign up for a survey site serving up false claims of cash and prizes. You want a vetted, trustworthy site with real rewards. So read along with us as we highlight several of the best survey sites—sites that have legitimate track records and proven payouts.

Best Paid Survey Site Options for Kids and Teens to Make Money Online

1. Branded Surveys



Minimum age requirement: 16 for normal accounts (Those under 16 must get parental consent and use their parent's account)

16 for normal accounts (Those under 16 must get parental consent and use their parent's account)

Platforms: Web, mobile app (iOS, Android)



Branded Surveys, whose surveys educate the market research of Fortune 500 companies, has paid out more than $72 million to more than 3 million users.

The surveys made available to you will depend on your interests and profile information, as well as what research partners currently need. Each survey earns points; you can cash out once you've accumulated at least 500 points. Depending on survey length, users make anywhere from 50¢ to $5 per survey. Users can also earn points through daily challenges and service offerings.

You can use your points toward gift cards from more than 100 brands, receive cash in your PayPal or bank account, or even make a charitable donation.

2. Scrambly



Minimum age requirement: 16

16

Platforms: Web, mobile app (Android)



Scrambly rewards you for a number of tasks—completing surveys, yes, but also testing companies' products and playing games on their phones, making this possibly one of the most fun paid-survey sites for teens.

In exchange for completing tasks, you get coins that can be exchanged for cash back to a PayPal account, Visa gift cards, or gift cards to a small number of vendors, including Amazon, Google Play, and Apple. And if users invite friends, they earn a commission on their friends' lifetime earnings.

The survey aspect of the site is pretty straightforward—you'll receive questionnaires similar to what you get with other paid survey sites. But what makes Scrambly stand out is the ability to earn money by trying out products and services from the likes of AARP, Cash App Taxes, and Disney+.

Scrambly has a pretty loose cash-out policy that allows you to redeem points instantly, with a low $1 minimum for cash and $5 for gift cards.

One major shortcoming is the lack of an iOS mobile app—you can only participate on Scrambly via web browser or its Android app on the Google Play store. Also, its gift-card program only works with a few vendors, giving you far less selection than similar sites.

3. Swagbucks



Minimum age requirement: 13

13

Platforms: Web, mobile app (iOS, Android)



Swagbucks is one of the most popular money-making apps because it allows you to earn cash or gift cards by doing everyday activities. For example, you can make money by taking online surveys, playing games, watching videos, even doing live trivia.

Swagbucks has dished out well more than $600 million worth of rewards during its existence. While many surveys pay paltry amounts, some of Swagbucks' more detailed surveys—those that require people who fit very specific criteria—pay $20 or more. One example that Swagbucks points out is in-home product surveys, which can pay out $100 or more.

To get started, sign up for a Swagbucks account using our link and begin participating in some routine tasks offered through the app. Each task earns you "SB" (Swagbucks), which you can cash in for gift cards or cash back on PayPal. Or, you can put your SB rewards toward sweepstakes where you can win big prizes.

4. MyPoints



Minimum age requirement: Must be at least 13 years old to participate. Teens ages 13 to 17 must have parental consent.

Must be at least 13 years old to participate. Teens ages 13 to 17 must have parental consent.

Platforms: Web, mobile app (iOS, Android)



MyPoints has been rewarding its members since 1996 and is a highly trusted platform.

With MyPoints, you participate in activities such as online games/puzzles/trivia, taking surveys, watching ads, even shopping for groceries, to earn points. In some cases, you'll also earn points for trying out trial services from the likes of Disney+, HelloFresh, and AT&T.

Depending on the activity, you can earn points toward gift cards from the likes of Target, Starbucks, and Sephora; coupon codes; cash; or cash back on purchases. And MyPoints features a very low minimum withdrawal of just $3.

5. Rakuten Insight



Minimum age requirement: 16

16

Platforms: Web, mobile app (Android, iOS)



Rakuten Insight is an online survey site that makes it easy to earn cash anytime, anywhere. The platform has 25 years of experience in online research, and its surveys educate business organizations, universities, and other entities from around the globe, but primarily from the U.S., Europe, and Asia.

You earn points by completing surveys, and once you've earned at least $5 worth of points, you can redeem those points for PayPal cash or Amazon gift cards. Users can earn up to $5 on each survey, meaning in some situations, you can cash out right away.

Some of Rakuten Insight's surveys take only a few minutes, while others may take closer to half an hour.

What Are Paid Surveys?

In general, a survey asks questions to gather information. While many people participate in surveys for free, marketing agencies and other organizations are willing to pay people to take their surveys, especially if those people fit a demographic they've been struggling to survey.

Thus, a paid survey is a survey you complete for compensation. Paid survey sites usually reward participants for their valued opinions through small sums of cash, gift cards, or charitable donations.

Not all surveys are offered to all people. Typically, a person will be asked a few preliminary questions to determine whether they qualify for a particular survey. In general, survey creators get more value from focusing on specific demographics, rather than paying just anyone to take their surveys.

What Kinds of Information Do Survey Sites Ask For?

Online surveys collect data on people's opinions, actions, and knowledge. Most survey sites start by asking basic demographic information, such as one's age, gender, and income level. Based on this information, you might or might not be asked to continue the survey.

Many survey sites cater to companies that need to conduct market research, meaning a lot of online paid surveys ask questions about products.

We'll give you an example. Let's pretend there's a new, spicy snack called Fire Pretzels that recently hit grocery shelves. The maker of Fire Pretzels might hire a survey website to ask consumers questions to determine who is—and who is not—buying its products, and why. So, the survey site might ask questions like …



Have you bought Fire Pretzels in the past six months?



How likely are you to buy Fire Pretzels in the next six months?



To your knowledge, which of the following stores sell Fire Pretzels (select all that apply)?



Which of the following reasons is preventing you from buying Fire Pretzels (select all that apply)?



How do Fire Pretzels compare to Lit Chips?



In other situations, a company wants to understand their audience more deeply so they can better tailor their products to them. Other surveys are trying to determine if a product should launch at all. And in some cases, if you're taking paid surveys online, that provider might also ask you to sign up for an email list or take other actions.

Usually, online surveys are formatted as multiple-choice questions or "scaled" questions ("on a scale from 1-10 …" You might also face questions about how much you agree with a statement. ("Strongly Agree, Agree, Neither Agree Nor Disagree, Disagree, and Strongly Disagree.")

Sometimes, the remaining questions of a survey might change based on your initial answers. For example, if you said you bought a product within the last six months, you might get additional questions about your purchase that wouldn't be applicable to people who said they haven't bought the product.

And while there might be free-response questions, they're less common and sometimes optional.

And lastly, not all market research asks surface-level questions. Some online surveys request much more personal information, such as a person's health background. If you ever feel uncomfortable completing surveys about specific topics, stop! You always have the option to back out of a survey.

Can Kids Take Online Surveys and Participate in Survey Panels?

Yes, many websites offer online paid surveys for teens and kids and let them participate in survey panels. Just note that minors often need parental consent to get started, and children might not qualify for all available surveys. (For instance, a company might want to conduct market research specifically about homeowners … and treehouses, while awesome, don't count.)

Still, multiple survey websites seek out teens' valued opinions.

Also worth noting is that many survey websites pay out in gift cards, which kids and teens tend to enjoy more than adults.

Are Paid Surveys a Legitimate Way to Earn Money?

Yes, online surveys are a legitimate way to make money online. Corporations use online surveys and survey panels to conduct market research and valued opinions are worth paying to receive.

However, taking surveys doesn't pay handsomely, even with the best survey sites. Paid surveys for teens and kids can generate some extra money they otherwise might not have earned, but you won't get rich through online surveys.

Survey sites can be a little complicated—many have points systems, where completed surveys earn points that can then be redeemed for cash, gift cards, and other prizes. And some survey websites pay only in gift cards, which isn't ideal if you have real expenses to pay.

Still, online surveys are easy to do, can be done any time of day, and many even find them fun. For these reasons, they can be a great way for a young adult to earn a little extra cash.

What Can Kids Do With Earnings from Paid Surveys?

Here are a few smart ways kids and teens can put their not-so-hard-earned money to work!

Save It (and Spend It) With a Kid Bank Account



Minimum age requirement: Varies



While teens should invest some of their money, most of what they earn should go in a traditional bank account. Bank accounts make it easy to both save and spend your money, and they're the backbone of solid money management.

If you'd prefer to simply save some and spend some, the Greenlight app is an excellent way to meet your needs.

Save and spend with a Greenlight account



Minimum age requirement: None (but recommended for kids age 6 and up)



The Greenlight debit card allows kids to begin spending, but provides parents with peace of mind by giving them control over where their kids can spend money. Parents also can choose to receive alerts that tell them when, and how much, money is spent on the Greenlight debit card.

Greenlight works like a prepaid debit card, allowing you to transfer money onto the card for your child to pay for expenses at approved locations. You can choose how much money to load onto the card, and your child will be cleared to make approved purchases so long as a money balance backs up the card. If your child asks for extra money to get added to the card, you can have them take a photo of the purchase they want to make and receive your approval. This gives you control and allows you to have discussions with your child about why a purchase might be a good or bad idea. And if your child has a job, they can add their own funds to the card as well.

Greenlight also offers monthly savings rewards based on your tier: 2% per annum for Core members, 3% per annum for Max, and 5% per annum for Infinity. You may set up "Parent-Paid Interest" between you and your child. This allows you to foot the bill and pay interest on accounts for up to five kids.

The app boasts numerous other features, too. For instance, parents can open an investment account for kids to get their children investing in stocks and exchange-traded funds (ETFs) for the first time.

Greenlight has no minimum age requirements but recommends starting at age 6 or older. Each monthly Greenlight subscription includes debit cards for up to five kids. Read more in our Greenlight Card review or use our link to sign up with Greenlight today.

Invest It With a Teen Investment Account



Minimum age requirement: 13



Everyone loves spending money, but if you save and invest your money as a teenager, you can grow that cash into much larger sums in the future. It's not a quick way to make money, unlike the jobs above. But it's still a worthwhile way to put some of your earnings to work so you can generate even more money over time.

Give It



Minimum age requirement: None



When I was younger, I would frequently give spare change to the homeless when I went into the city. But there are many, many more ways to give your money to help others—namely, nonprofit organizations and other charitable efforts. And it's easier than ever to give thanks to sites like GoFundMe and even Facebook, which allows individuals and large organizations alike to set up giving campaigns.

However, you want to make sure your money is funding an organization that actually uses its money to help people. We suggest you do your homework at sites such as Charity Navigator, GuideStar, and the Better Business Bureau, which provide you with information about how legitimate a charitable organization is—how much of an impact they make, how good their financial health is, and more.

Related Questions on Survey Sites for Teens & Kids

How can you tell if survey sites are legitimate?

Unfortunately, not all sites that claim they offer paid surveys for teens and kids are legitimate. Scams do indeed exist, but it's difficult to pick them out just by looking at a survey provider's website.

All of the survey sites mentioned in the list above are highly trusted and have a long history of paying out money, gift cards, and/or other prizes to participants.

If you're looking for paid surveys on other websites, however, look for the following warning signs:



Requests for sensitive personal information: Demographic information, such as one's race or age, is standard. Asking for credit card numbers or your Social Security number is not.

Demographic information, such as one's race or age, is standard. or your Social Security number is not.

Requests for you to send money: Paid survey sites are supposed to give you money for taking surveys. They shouldn't be asking you to send them money online.

Paid survey sites are supposed to money for taking surveys. They shouldn't be asking you to money online.

Promises of a full-time income: Even the best paid survey sites can't offer a full-time income—not even close. Online surveys offer extra cash or gift cards, but not enough to handle all of one's expenses.



You can also read reviews and check for a social media presence before taking online paid surveys from an unfamiliar website.

How do surveys for teens and survey panels pay participants?

Payment methods for taking surveys vary. Participants might be paid cash through PayPal cash or similar services. Sometimes, this means you will need an adult to let you use their PayPal or other payment account.

Some sites pay via gift cards or charitable donations. Sites that pay through gift cards usually have a wide range of options, including major retailers like Amazon, Target, and Walmart, as well as places like Starbucks, Nike, and Best Buy. And many sites have multiple payout options.

Unfortunately, some sites make you do a little math. May paid survey sites use in-app currency that translates into some sort of monetary value. So, for instance, Swagbucks pays points called SB, and 1 SB is equivalent to 1 cent—thus, to earn $1, you'd have to earn 100 SB.

How long does it take to complete a paid survey?

Frequently, paid surveys only take a few minutes to complete. However, the longer the survey, the more participants get paid, so it can be in one's best interest to seek more extensive surveys. Some higher-paying surveys can take between 15 and 30 minutes.

What are the pros and cons of online surveys?

Survey sites for teens and kids have a lot of upsides.

Pros



They're a simple way to make money online.



You can take online surveys virtually anywhere at any time.



Many participants like knowing their opinions are being heard and used to make product decisions.



They pay out in cash and gift cards to popular retailers, restaurants, and other vendors.



Cons



You can't earn as much filling out online surveys as you can working a traditional job.



Some survey websites only pay out in gift cards, which is inconvenient for some people with real expenses.



Some survey sites have high cash-out minimums, making it difficult to withdraw money frequently.



