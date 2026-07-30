Freddie Mac Reports Narrower Net Loss In Q2

(RTTNews) - Freddie Mac (FMCC) on Thursday, reported second-quarter 2026 net revenues of $5.99 billion, up from $5.92 billion in the year-ago quarter, driven by an increase in net interest income to $6.01 billion from $5.30 billion.

The company posted a net loss attributable to common stockholders of $9 million, or $0.00 per common share, compared with a net loss of $21 million, or $0.01 per common share, in the second quarter of 2025.

Income before income taxes increased to $4.77 billion from $2.98 billion, reflecting an $880 million benefit for credit losses, compared with a $783 million provision for credit losses in the prior-year period. FMCC is currently trading at $5.54 down $0.03 or 0.54 percent on the OTC Markets.

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