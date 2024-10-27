News & Insights

Stocks

Frasers Hospitality Trust Clarifies Tax Status Concerns

October 27, 2024 — 10:12 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Singapore Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Frasers Hospitality Trust (SG:ACV) has released an update.

Frasers Hospitality Trust has addressed concerns from the Securities Investors Association in Singapore about the potential impact of a share swap involving its sponsor’s affiliates on its Australian subsidiary’s Managed Investment Trust status. The trust clarified that the risk of losing this status has been inherent since its IPO due to foreign investor shareholding thresholds. FHT continues to closely monitor its foreign individual shareholding percentages to mitigate this risk.

For further insights into SG:ACV stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.