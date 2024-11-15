News & Insights

Frasers Group Increases Stake in Boohoo Group

November 15, 2024 — 06:54 am EST

boohoo group Plc (GB:BOO) has released an update.

Frasers Group Plc has increased its stake in Boohoo Group PLC, raising its voting rights from 27.04% to 28.01%. This acquisition signifies Frasers Group’s growing influence over Boohoo, highlighting a strategic move in the retail sector. Investors may find this development intriguing as it could impact Boohoo’s future business decisions.

