Frasers Group Increases Stake in Boohoo Group

Frasers Group Plc has increased its stake in Boohoo Group PLC, raising its voting rights from 27.04% to 28.01%. This acquisition signifies Frasers Group’s growing influence over Boohoo, highlighting a strategic move in the retail sector. Investors may find this development intriguing as it could impact Boohoo’s future business decisions.

