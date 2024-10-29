Franklin Street reports Q3 FFO 10c, one estimate 3c

Reports Q3 revenue $29.7M vs. $36.9M last year. The company states: “As the fourth quarter of 2024 begins, we continue to believe that the current price of our common stock does not accurately reflect the value of our underlying real estate assets. We will seek to increase shareholder value by continuing to (1) pursue the sale of select properties when we believe that short to intermediate term valuation potential has been reached and (2) strive to increase occupancy through leasing of vacant space. We intend to use proceeds from property dispositions primarily for debt reductions. During the third quarter of 2024, we leased a total of approximately 92,000 square feet of office space within our approximately 5.0 million square foot directly-owned property portfolio. During the third quarter of 2024, we completed the sale of our last property in the Commonwealth of Virginia on July 8, 2024. The property, located in Glen Allen and known as Innsbrook, sold for a gross selling price of $31 million. On July 10, 2024, we repaid approximately $25.3 million of our debt with a portion of the net proceeds of the Innsbrook disposition. On October 23, 2024, we completed the sale of our last property in Atlanta, Georgia. The property, known as Pershing Park Plaza, sold for a gross selling price of $34 million. On October 25, 2024, we repaid approximately $27.4 million of our debt with a portion of the net proceeds from the Pershing Park Plaza disposition. As of October 25, 2024, our total indebtedness was approximately $250.3 million, equivalent to approximately $52 per square foot on our remaining approximately 4.8 million square foot directly-owned property portfolio.”

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on FSP:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.