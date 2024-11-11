Franklin Resources reports October-end AUM $1.63T

Franklin Resources (BEN) “reported preliminary month-end assets under management of $1.63 trillion at October 31, 2024, compared to $1.68 trillion at September 30, 2024. This month’s decrease in AUM reflected the impact of negative markets and long-term net outflows of $18.5 billion, inclusive of the previously disclosed $17.8 billion of long-term net outflows at Western Asset Management.”

