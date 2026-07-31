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Franklin Resources Announces Name Change

July 31, 2026 — 09:52 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Franklin Resources, Inc. (BEN), a financial service provider, said on Friday that it will change its corporate name from Franklin Resources, Inc. to Franklin Templeton, Inc. with effect from August 17.

The company noted: "The name change reflects the continued evolution of Franklin Templeton as a unified global organization and alignment with the Franklin Templeton brand. This is a corporate name change only."  

Franklin Resources has clarified that the name change will not impact its corporate or capital structure, domicile, outstanding shares, CUSIP number, or the voting, or other rights of its shareholders.

Following the name change, the company will continue to be traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the same ticker symbol "BEN".

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
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