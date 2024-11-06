Franklin Covey Reports Strong Financial Growth in 2024

The latest update is out from Franklin Covey Company ( (FC) ).

Franklin Covey Co. reported impressive financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2024, showcasing an 8% increase in consolidated revenue to $84.1 million and a 76% surge in net income to $12 million. The company’s strategic shift to a technology-enabled subscription business model has paid off, with strong cash flows and revenue growth driven by increased subscription services and intellectual property sales. Looking forward, Franklin Covey plans to accelerate growth through significant investments in expanding client relationships and acquiring new clients, aiming for double-digit revenue increases.

