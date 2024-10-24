Franklin Access announces updates to JEXtream MDM platform

Franklin Access (FKWL) unveils significant enhancements to its JEXtream Mobile Device Management, MDM, platform, reinforcing its commitment to providing versatile solutions for enterprise clients and educational institutions. OC Kim, CEO of Franklin Access, states, “These enhancements to JEXtream MDM demonstrate our commitment to evolving our platform to meet diverse needs. We’re providing our clients with advanced tools for efficient and secure device management in today’s dynamic digital landscape whether it be for enterprise or educational purposes.”

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on FKWL:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.