News & Insights

Stocks

Franco-Nevada’s Q3 Results Show Resilience and Growth

November 06, 2024 — 06:44 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Canadian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) has released an update.

Franco-Nevada reported solid Q3 2024 financial results, driven by record gold prices and contributions from new mines in Brazil and Canada. Despite a decrease in some metrics due to the Cobre Panama situation, the company remains financially robust with no debt and substantial available capital. Franco-Nevada’s diverse portfolio and strong pipeline position it well for future growth.

For further insights into TSE:FNV stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

FNV

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.