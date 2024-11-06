Franco-Nevada’s Q3 Results Show Resilience and Growth

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) has released an update.

Franco-Nevada reported solid Q3 2024 financial results, driven by record gold prices and contributions from new mines in Brazil and Canada. Despite a decrease in some metrics due to the Cobre Panama situation, the company remains financially robust with no debt and substantial available capital. Franco-Nevada’s diverse portfolio and strong pipeline position it well for future growth.

