Franco-Nevada reports Q3 EPS 80c, consensus 86c

Reports Q3 revenue $275.7M, two estimates $283.5M. “Record gold prices generated higher revenues, Adjusted EBITDA and earnings in Q3 compared to Q2 2024,” stated Paul Brink, CEO. “GEO sales were stable compared to Q2 although lower compared to Q3 2023 without the contribution from Cobre Panama. The quarter benefitted from contributions from the newly commissioned Tocantinzinho mine in Brazil, and increased contributions from royalties from the recently completed Greenstone mine and the newly acquired Yanacocha royalty. Candelaria reported an increase in copper and gold production for the quarter. While Candelaria’s copper output is on track, Lundin Mining has revised its 2024 gold production guidance lower to reflect revised gold grades for the period. In addition, revenue from our Diversified assets translated into lower GEOs reflecting record gold prices. We have adjusted our 2024 guidance as a result. Franco-Nevada (FNV) continues to benefit from higher gold prices with limited exposure to cost inflation. The company remains debt-free with substantial available capital and has a strong pipeline of potential precious metal streams and royalties.”

