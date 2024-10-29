News & Insights

Franchetti S.p.A. Showcases Growth at Munich Conference

October 29, 2024 — 10:49 am EDT

Franchetti S.P.A. (IT:FCH) has released an update.

Franchetti S.p.A., a leader in infrastructure diagnostics and predictive maintenance, will present its impressive growth and innovative software tools at the Münchner Kapitalmarkt Konferenz in Munich. The company, known for its work on bridges worldwide, reported a 22% increase in production value in the first half of 2024. CEO Paolo Franchetti will meet with investors to discuss these achievements and future prospects.

