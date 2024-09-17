Fracking Ban Unlikely Under Harris, Energy Executives Say at Houston Conference

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris has signaled an understanding of the economic impact that banning fracking would have, particularly in raising natural gas prices, according to industry executives. At the GasTech conference in Houston, leaders in the energy sector expressed confidence that Harris would not pursue a ban on fracking if she becomes president, despite her earlier opposition to the practice as a senator from California. Fracking has become a pivotal issue in battleground states like Pennsylvania, where natural gas production is significant.





Lorenzo Simonelli, CEO of Baker Hughes, suggested that Harris may be evolving her views on fracking as she faces a tight race against former President Donald Trump, who is a strong supporter of the practice. Jack Fusco, CEO of Cheniere Energy, the largest U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) exporter, also voiced confidence in Harris’s current stance, highlighting the potential for higher energy costs without fracking. Other industry leaders, such as Meg O'Neill of Woodside, shared similar sentiments, believing that Harris now recognizes the economic importance of the energy production method.





Market Overview:





Industry leaders express confidence that Kamala Harris will not ban fracking due to its impact on energy prices.



Natural gas prices are expected to rise significantly without fracking, particularly in key states like Pennsylvania.



Executives from Baker Hughes and Cheniere Energy support Harris's more pragmatic stance on fracking.



Key Points:



Harris previously opposed fracking but has since softened her position as vice president and presidential candidate.



The energy sector believes that without fracking, U.S. natural gas prices would surge, harming the economy.



Both Trump and Harris are campaigning heavily in Pennsylvania, where fracking is a major industry.



Looking Ahead:



The future of fracking could shape the energy debate as the 2024 election nears, with key battleground states in focus.



Industry executives will be closely watching Harris's policy commitments on fracking as they weigh its economic impact.



The energy transition debate will likely continue, with fracking remaining a central issue in U.S. energy policy.



Harris’s evolving stance on fracking reflects the delicate balance she must strike in the energy debate, especially in Pennsylvania, a key battleground state. While her earlier opposition to fracking raised concerns within the energy sector, industry leaders now believe she understands the economic consequences of banning the practice. As the 2024 election approaches, fracking will remain a critical issue for both candidates, shaping energy policies and voter sentiment.Looking forward, the energy transition debate will intensify, with fracking playing a central role in discussions about energy independence, environmental impact, and economic stability. Industry executives remain cautiously optimistic that cooler heads will prevail, with both sides acknowledging the need for pragmatic approaches to energy policy.

