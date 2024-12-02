FPX Nickel Announces Share Repurchase Plan

FPX Nickel (TSE:FPX) has released an update.

FPX Nickel Corp. announced a Normal Course Issuer Bid to repurchase up to 5 million shares, reflecting confidence in the company’s financial health and future prospects. The company aims to enhance shareholder value, believing its stock is undervalued. The program is set to start in December 2024, pending regulatory approval.

