FP Partner Reports Record Sales Amid Regulatory Changes

FP Partner Inc. continues to uphold a stable dividend policy with a 45% payout ratio while navigating regulatory changes that could potentially benefit the company. Despite a decrease in level-payment product sales, the company achieved record net sales in the third quarter, driven by significant growth in foreign currency-denominated products. FP Partner remains on track with its hiring goals and expects to maintain profit margins into the fourth quarter.

