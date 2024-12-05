FP Partner Inc. Reaches Record High in Hiring

FP Partner, Inc. (JP:7388) has released an update.

FP Partner Inc. has achieved a record high in hiring, with 721 new members joining in FY2024, surpassing the previous year’s figures. The company’s strategic efforts, including recruitment seminars and increased market recognition, have strengthened its workforce to 2,781 members. FP Partner aims to continue expanding its organizational structure and internal management system.

